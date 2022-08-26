Parker Hannifin's £6.3B Bid For UK's Meggitt Gets Green Light

By Dawood Fakhir (August 26, 2022, 2:29 PM BST) -- Parker Hannifin Corp. has won all the necessary antitrust and foreign investment approval for its planned £6.3 billion ($7.4 billion) acquisition of Meggitt PLC, according to an update issued by the British engineering services company on Friday. The authorities that granted approval for the merger include the Competition and Markets Authority in Britain and the European Commission. The deal has also gained antitrust clearance in the U.S. under the Hart–Scott–Rodino Act. The transaction, being guided by Slaughter and May and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, has also gained clearance from regulatory authorities in Australia, China and Brazil, as well as Mexico and...

