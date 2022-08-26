Former Table Tennis Exec Gets Appeal Over 'Worker' Status

By Alex Baldwin (August 26, 2022, 9:24 PM BST) -- A former director of the English Table Tennis Association has convinced an appeals tribunal to run back a ruling that he wasn't a "worker" of the association, potentially opening the door for him to benefit from employment protections for whistleblowing. The Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled in a judgment handed down Friday that the lower tribunal failed to properly consider whether director Anthony Catt had a contract with the association in his case claiming he was mistreated for whistleblowing. As a result, it sent the case back to a different employment tribunal to "approach the question of worker status entirely afresh."...

