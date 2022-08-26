Epic Shakes Choreographer's Fortnite Dance Copyright Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 26, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has agreed to throw out a choreographer's copyright suit against Epic Games over an animated dance in the multiplayer game Fortnite, determining that the works don't share enough similar creative elements. U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson decided in a Wednesday order to dismiss celebrity choreographer Kyle Hanagami's claims that Fortnite creator Epic Games Inc. infringed some of his dance steps to a Charlie Puth song for an animated dance in the online game. Judge Wilson found that Hanagami failed to prove his suit wasn't barred by U.S. copyright law, which states that social dance steps and simple...

