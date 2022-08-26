ThedaCare Must Face Pared-Down Retirement Plan Fee Suit

By Emily Brill (August 26, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has trimmed a proposed class action accusing a health care network of letting workers who keep money in its $612 million employee retirement plan pay too much in fees, tossing an allegation that the network didn't give workers enough information about the fees. In a 17-page decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach said that under Seventh Circuit precedent, ThedaCare Inc. was not required to disclose how its retirement plan's record-keeping and administration fees are calculated and where the money goes, so its failure to do so did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security...

