Mass. Justices Urged To Deny Coverage For Prevention Costs

By Hope Patti (August 26, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit urged Massachusetts' highest court to reject a bid by salad dressing manufacturer Ken's Foods for recovery of uncovered expenses incurred to prevent an imminent covered loss, saying that creating such an extra-contractual duty would violate fundamental principles of state law. In a brief filed Thursday, Steadfast Insurance asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to find that the state does not recognize a common law duty — that is, rooted in legal precedent rather than contract terms — requiring the insurer to cover more than $2 million in uncovered costs incurred by Ken's Foods Inc. "This court should hold...

