Wash. Builder Sues Insurer In Sewer Project Dispute

By Greg Lamm (August 29, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Construction company Flatiron West Inc. has filed a $6 million breach of contract suit in Washington federal court accusing insurance company Assicurazioni Generali SPA of refusing to pay substantial amounts of a claim related to sewage pumps that were damaged during a 2020 King County wastewater treatment project. Flatiron alleges that Generali has paid only a small portion of a claim submitted to cover damage to eight pumping units that occurred during Flatiron's upgrade of pump stations and a force main piping system that sent raw sewage from Sammamish, Issaquah and Bellevue to King County's Renton wastewater treatment plant, according to...

