Phillips Lytle Taps Ex-Kirkland Atty To Launch Chicago Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 26, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Upstate New York firm Phillips Lytle LLP has opened a new location in Chicago, bringing in a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP litigation partner to lead the office. The firm confirmed to Law360 that John R. Worth, who was a trial lawyer and commercial litigator for Kirkland for over a decade, will be leading its new Chicago office, the latest stop in the almost 200-year-old firm's plan for expansion into larger markets. Worth told Law360 that while Kirkland was a great place with "unbelievably talented" attorneys, he was looking to have more control over shaping his practice. "With a firm that...

