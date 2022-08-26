Pa. Newspaper Denies Obligation To Cover Health Costs

By Emily Brill (August 26, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to shoot down four unions' motion for an injunction that would force the newspaper to cover workers' health insurance premium increases, disputing the argument that it is contractually obligated to make the payments. In a 22-page brief filed Thursday, the newspaper said the unions are asking the court to find that collective bargaining agreements that expired in 2017 compelled the Post-Gazette to keep covering yearly premium increases, even though the Third Circuit has found otherwise. "The unions' motion asks the court to ... find the parties' long-expired collective bargaining agreements to constitute 'implied-in-fact'...

