Comcast, Former Technician Settle Age Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 26, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Comcast and a former network technician agreed to end his age bias suit in Illinois federal court claiming he was wrongly blamed for misconduct and then fired, telling the court they had settled the matter. Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC and William Biermann filed a stipulation of dismissal in Biermann's Age Discrimination in Employment Act lawsuit on Thursday asking the court to close the case with prejudice. In an Aug. 15 joint status report, the parties said they had come to an agreement, but it was not available Friday. In November 2020, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted Comcast's motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS