Lowenstein Sandler DQ'd From Fight Over Ex-Client's Estate

By Bill Wichert (August 26, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP cannot represent a firm partner as co-executor of a former client's estate in a probate matter since it represented his widow in estate planning, she is at odds with the lawyer and the firm did not obtain her written informed consent before representing the attorney, a New Jersey state appeals court said Friday. In the latest twist in the legal battles between the firm and Angela Krivulka over the estate of her late husband Joseph Krivulka — whose assets were once valued at more than $170 million — the appellate panel nixed a 2020 probate ruling denying her...

