Trade Court Frees Thai Line Pipe From Anti-Dumping Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (August 26, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade approved the U.S. Department of Commerce's reluctant decision to free Thai steel pipes from anti-dumping duties, saying the tariff order couldn't cover pipes that weren't in production when the order came down. CIT Judge Stephen Alexander Vaden had remanded the tariffs in October 2021 after finding that Commerce had improperly expanded a 36-year-old anti-dumping duty on Thai standard pipes, which are used in plumbing and air conditioning systems, to roll in Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co. Ltd.'s dual-stenciled pipes, which are used for oil and gas in utility systems. Commerce withdrew the duties under...

