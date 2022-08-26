GAO Denies Medical Staffer's Protest Over $2.6B ICE Contract

By Rae Ann Varona (August 26, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a health care staffing company's protest over a $2.62 billion U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract, saying the agency had reason to exclude the company from its consideration for medical staffing support services. GAO General Counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said in her decision, which was made public Friday, that even though Spectrum Healthcare Resources Inc. may have offered ICE a quality proposal at a competitively lower price than many of its competitors, the problems the agency found in the company's technical approach warranted its exclusion. "On this record, we find no basis to object to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS