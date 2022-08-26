UPS Deputy GC Joining XPO Logistics Spinoff As Legal Chief

By Christine DeRosa (August 26, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based freight transportation company has hired one of United Parcel Service's top attorneys as the chief legal officer for the planned spinoff of a second public company late this year. Greenwich-based XPO Logistics announced Thursday that Jeff Firestone, who worked at UPS for about 20 years, will serve as chief legal officer of RXO, a tech-enabled truck brokerage platform the company plans to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. Firestone will join XPO as the chief legal officer of the North American transportation division immediately before leading RXO's legal organization once the separation of the two companies is complete,...

