Pa. Court OKs FLSA Collective For Kings Restaurant Workers

By Matthew Santoni (August 26, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A federal judge approved a Fair Labor Standards Act collective of more than 400 current and former servers at a Pennsylvania restaurant chain who claim they were underpaid when spending parts of their shifts on work that didn't earn tips. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand granted final approval to the opt-in collective led by Darlene McDonnell, ruling that there were enough common issues over whether nearly two dozen Kings Family Restaurant locations violated the so-called "80-20 rule" by paying servers a lower hourly wage based on tip credits when they allegedly spent more than 20 percent of their time doing...

