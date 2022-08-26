VA Must Face Tenn. Social Worker's Race Bias Claims

By Patrick Hoff (August 26, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can't avoid claims it demoted a social worker because she's a Black woman and then denied her promotions after she complained, a Tennessee federal judge ruled, finding she had exhausted her administrative remedies before filing suit. U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson on Thursday rejected VA Secretary Denis McDonough's argument that Tonia Hardyway failed to include a disparate treatment claim in her equal employment opportunity charge and it should be dismissed from her Title VII suit. According to the 20-page opinion, Hardyway's allegations that white colleagues were allowed to remain in the social worker service department...

