Court Won't Pause Crypto Users' Shopify Data Breach Suit

By Ryan Harroff (August 26, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday denied e-commerce platform Shopify's bid to pause a class action brought against it over a data breach that ultimately cost some cryptocurrency users their digital wallets, stating in the order that the stay would have no positive effect. U.S. District Judge Christopher J. Burke rejected Shopify's argument that the first-to-file rule should be invoked over another proposed class action over the same data breach that was dismissed from California federal court in November, saying that waiting to see if the Ninth Circuit will revive that action would not benefit the Delaware action at all. This...

