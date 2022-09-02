EU And Turkey Show How To Break WTO Appeal Impasse

By Akshay Sewlikar (September 2, 2022, 5:42 PM BST) -- Annex 2 of the World Trade Organization Agreement — i.e., the "Understanding on rules and procedures governing the settlement of dispute" — governs the procedure for dispute settlement between WTO parties. In brief, if a dispute is not resolved between the parties by consultation, a panel is appointed to hear the case by the Dispute Settlement Body. A panel's decision, called a report, can then be appealed to the Appellate Body of the WTO. However, in 2019 the U.S., due to certain principle-based objections, blocked the appointment of members to the Appellate Body, shrinking its membership to one — less than...

