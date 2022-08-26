IP Hires: Steptoe & Johnson, Blank Rome, Irell & Manella

By Tiffany Hu (August 26, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome has bolstered its intellectual property team with the addition of two BakerHostetler attorneys, and Irell & Manella has brought on two litigators, including a former Federal Circuit clerk, to its Washington, D.C., office. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Steptoe & Johnson Jeffrey D. Mulrooney Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has expanded its intellectual property services with the recent addition to its Pittsburgh office of an attorney specializing in copyright and patent prosecutions. Jeffrey D. Mulrooney joined Steptoe & Johnson's Steel City office as of counsel in the firm's business department, the firm announced Aug. 18. Mulrooney...

