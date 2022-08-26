DC Circ. Supports FCC Approval Of SpaceX Satellite Changes

By Kelly Lienhard (August 26, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit delivered a win for SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite system on Friday, allowing the spacecraft company to continue flying satellites in a lower orbit after finding that there were no significant inference or environmental risks, despite complaints from competitors. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas wrote that the three-judge panel chose to reject four consolidated appeals from Dish Network, Viasat Inc. and an environmental group, The Balance Group, over the Federal Communications Commission's approval of changes to SpaceX's satellite constellation. The circuit court found that the agency adequately considered the risk of signal interference, and that the environmental concerns lacked...

