Whistleblower Attorneys Cheer SEC's Tipster Rule Reboot

By Al Barbarino (August 26, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday rolled back two controversial whistleblower amendments that could have discouraged tipsters from coming forward, a move that was hailed by whistleblower attorneys but rejected by the agency's two Republican members. The final rule scraps two amendments included in a September 2020 whistleblower rulemaking that spurred a backlash from whistleblower advocates as well as a lawsuit from a prominent whistleblower attorney. One of the 2020 amendments would have given the SEC discretion to limit the size of large award payouts, and the other would have precluded the agency from making awards in certain so-called...

