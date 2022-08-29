J&J Must Face Pelvic Mesh Suit After 6th Circ. Reversal

By Eric Heisig (August 29, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has toppled a victory for Johnson & Johnson and its medical device maker and revived a lawsuit from a Kentucky woman who claimed she was injured by defective pelvic mesh, determining a district court improperly tossed the case even though it was still plagued by factual disputes only a jury should untangle. Connie J. Thacker presented enough evidence on design defect and failure to warn allegations to survive summary judgment, despite some conflicting testimony, the appellate panel said Friday as it reversed a district court's dismissal of the lawsuit against J&J and Ethicon Inc. The panel said the lower court too narrowly...

