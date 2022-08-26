Boston Atty Not Slowing Down After NACDL Lifetime Award

By Chris Villani (August 26, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Nearly half a century has passed since Martin Weinberg argued a landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court, and his practice remains busier than ever. The 76-year-old lawyer isn't resting on his laurels after recently being given the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers' Lifetime Achievement Award. He has four trials coming up, several clients who are the target of grand jury investigations, and a First Circuit appeal for a man convicted in Puerto Rico federal court. "I work as hard now as I did when I was 30, and I do it because it's a passion," Weinberg said. "I am...

