No Damages For 'Spotlight' Atty In Abuse Defamation Suit

By Andrew Strickler (August 29, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Boston sex abuse attorney portrayed in the movie "Spotlight" won't face damages for his role in defaming a high school teacher with false accusations that he'd attacked a student, after a Pennsylvania federal judge said Friday that the teacher's reputation wasn't harmed by allegations "no one believed." The court also concluded, following a bench trial early this year, that the teacher, Matthew Ralston, hadn't shown that attorney Mitchell Garabedian had "subjectively disbelieved" his client's story of being repeatedly abused by Ralston and had thus not met the actual-malice standard for defamation claims. But U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney agreed that...

