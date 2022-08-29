Oil Co. Claims BIA Transferred Drilling Rights To Competitors

By Parker Quinlan (August 29, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas developer is asking a North Dakota federal court to reverse the Bureau of Indian Affairs' transfer of drilling rights on the Fort Berthold Reservation to a pair of competitors, claiming that because of failed attempts to resolve the dispute at the BIA, suing all three entities became necessary. The lawsuit, filed Friday, is nearly identical to a suit Prima Exploration Inc. filed in 2018 against the bureau. But that suit was dismissed by a North Dakota federal judge, who said that the company had to exhaust all its options at the BIA before pursuing claims in court....

