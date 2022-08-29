Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oil Co. Claims BIA Transferred Drilling Rights To Competitors

By Parker Quinlan (August 29, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas developer is asking a North Dakota federal court to reverse the Bureau of Indian Affairs' transfer of drilling rights on the Fort Berthold Reservation to a pair of competitors, claiming that because of failed attempts to resolve the dispute at the BIA, suing all three entities became necessary.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, is nearly identical to a suit Prima Exploration Inc. filed in 2018 against the bureau. But that suit was dismissed by a North Dakota federal judge, who said that the company had to exhaust all its options at the BIA before pursuing claims in court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!