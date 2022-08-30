Medical Providers Must Brace For More DOJ Opioid Probes

By Marissa Kingman (August 30, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision in Ruan v. U.S., which held that to demonstrate the necessary criminal intent, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a medical provider knowingly or intentionally acted in an unauthorized manner when prescribing opioids, the U.S. Department of Justice created a new strike force in New England to focus on illegal opioid prescriptions. The DOJ's decision to create this task force, especially after the Ruan decision, signals that the government intends to intensify investigations into medical professionals prescribing opioids. The New Opioid Strike Force DOJ Criminal Division Assistant Attorney...

