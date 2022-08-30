Driller Lands 2nd WDTX Verdict, Netting $2M This Time

By Andrew Karpan (August 29, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Western District of Texas jury has found that a Norwegian drill equipment manufacturer indirectly infringed claims of a rival's patent covering a type of "buoyancy system" used in oil wells, and so it must pay almost $2 million. The verdict came down Friday at the tail end of a week-long trial in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's courtroom. It had been the second trial held there this year over lawsuits stemming from a Houston-based company called NCS Multistage, which claims multiple rivals failed to pay it to use a type of "downhole well" system it got a patent for in...

