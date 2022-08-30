Insurers Can Arbitrate $7.9M In La. Hurricane Damage Claims

By Elizabeth Daley (August 29, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A textile mill must arbitrate with its insurers over nearly $7.9 million in claimed commercial property damages related to hurricanes Laura and Delta, a Louisiana federal court ordered. The 12 named insurers won their bid to have the mill's claims against them referred to arbitration as mandated by a policy agreement, according to an order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., who agreed with insurers about the policy's requirements. Cain stayed pending litigation brought by Zagis USA LLC until arbitration was completed and asked all parties to notify the court within seven days of the conclusion of the...

