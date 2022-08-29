5th Circ. Says Judge Was Right To Halt ACA Sex Bias Rule

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 29, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a permanent block on the federal government from requiring several religious medical providers to perform abortions or gender-confirmation surgeries or cover those procedures for their employees, despite an anti-bias provision in the Affordable Care Act. In an 18-page opinion issued late Friday, a three-judge panel held that a Texas federal judge didn't err in finding the federal government's nondiscrimination policy under the ACA — namely an interpretation that a provision in Section 1557 of the health care law barring sex discrimination also prohibited discrimination on the basis of termination of pregnancy or gender identity — threatened religious medical...

