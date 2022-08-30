Burt's Bees Must Face Suit Over All-Natural Labeling

By Collin Krabbe (August 30, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge says Burt's Bees must face claims that its 100% natural labeling is misleading as several of its products contain hydrogenated oils, sinking the company's bid to dismiss the suit. Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett of the Central District of California said that at this stage in the lawsuit, plaintiff Perry Bruno of California can pursue claims for 47 products, all of which he alleged are lip cosmetics with hydrogenated oils and the same false 100% natural labeling. According to an amended complaint from May, Bruno bought an "Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment" product from a CVS Pharmacy in North...

