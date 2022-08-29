Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patent Trust Calls Fraud In Bid To Boost Trial Win To $962M

By Daniel Ducassi (August 29, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Successors of Trading Technologies International patents are asking the Federal Circuit for another chance to secure the $962 million judgment the company originally sought in a patent suit against IBG LLC, alleging IBG hid key information during the trial that led to a $6.6 million infringement verdict.

A trust which now owns the patents-in-suit says a jury should have awarded far more in its verdict because online brokerage IBG played games with the data it presented at trial showing how much of its business came from a specific trading tool. Based on new calculations after trial, the trust claims far more of...

