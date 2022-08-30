Trading Co. Calls Fraud In Bid To Boost Patent Win To $962M

By Daniel Ducassi (August 29, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Successors of Trading Technologies International patents are asking the Federal Circuit for another chance to secure the $962 million judgment it originally sought in a patent suit against IBG LLC, alleging IBG hid key information during the trial that led to a $6.6 million infringement verdict. Trading Technologies says it should have gotten far more than it won in the case because online brokerage IBG played games with the data it presented at trial showing how much of its business came from a specific trading tool. Based on new calculations after trial, it claims far more of IBG's trading volume could...

