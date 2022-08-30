More Time Needed To Address Tegna Deal Worries, Critics Say

By Kelly Lienhard (August 29, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Two broadcast unions pushed the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday to extend the review period for Tegna's proposed plan to go private in an $8.6 billion deal with hedge fund Standard General, arguing that more time is needed to assess any conditions imposed on the deal to mitigate possible harm to the public interest. The NewsGuild-CWA and the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-CWA, alongside public interest petitioners, originally sought a motion for additional information and a time extension back in May, and told the FCC in a meeting Thursday that without more time and details about the deal, it would be impossible...

