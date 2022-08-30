Zendesk Investor Decries $10.2B Sale, Says New CEO Needed

By Renee Hickman (August 29, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Zendesk investor that owns a stake of more than 2% in the business said Monday it would vote no on the software company's proposed $10.2 billion go-private sale and called for a new top executive, deeming the transaction "detrimental to shareholder interests." In a strongly worded letter signed by Glen Kacher, founder and chief information officer of Light Street Capital Management LLC, the investment management firm accused the Zendesk board of obstructing shareholder rights and destroying shareholder value, proposing an alternative it says would be a superior path forward for the company. "The proposed sale is the latest act of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS