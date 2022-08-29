MLB Players Association Pitches In On Minors Union Push

By David Steele (August 29, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Minor-league baseball players seeking many of the same bargaining rights as major leaguers have gained an important ally in the major-league players themselves, with the Major League Baseball Players Association saying Monday it had agreed to help the minor leaguers form a union. Embroiled in a years-long fight with MLB for higher salaries and vastly improved working conditions, the minor league players will now vote to authorize membership in the MLBPA, according to a Monday statement from the MLBPA. If the minor leaguers vote in favor, they will gain representation for the first time ever. It would require 30% of the...

