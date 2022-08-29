FERC Power Market Rule Fight Is Valid, 3rd Circ. Told

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 29, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Independent energy suppliers and utility regulators for Pennsylvania and Ohio have argued to the Third Circuit they have standing to fight a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission deadlock allowing the nation's largest grid operator to stop requiring a minimum price for state-backed energy sources at capacity auctions. The utility commissions and independent power producers said they are able to bring the case because PJM Interconnection LLC's rollback of its minimum offer price rule, or MOPR, which went into effect because of a 2-2 split among FERC commissioners, hurt consumers and the power providers alike. The challengers made their arguments in briefs filed Friday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS