Insurer Seeks Early End To Ga. Gas Leak Injury Case

By Kelcey Caulder (August 29, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Navigators Insurance Co. has asked an Indiana federal court to find that it doesn't have to cover Atlanta Gas Light Co. in litigation stemming from a natural gas leak and explosion that injured three people. Atlanta Gas Light and Southern Co. Gas, formerly known as AGL Resources Inc., filed suit against Navigators in September 2020 after the insurer declined to defend and indemnify them in underlying lawsuits related to the explosion. But in a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, the insurer contended that it is entitled to summary judgment on the companies' claims because they don't "even potentially" qualify as additional...

