O'Melveny Adds Longtime Life Sci IP Litigator From Honigman

By Andrea Keckley (August 29, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- An attorney who previously launched Honigman LLP's life sciences and intellectual property litigation practice has joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP as a partner in its New York office, the firm announced Monday. Gregory Morris joins O'Melveny's intellectual property and technology practice group after more than seven years as a partner at Honigman's Chicago office. He brings more than two decades of experience and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry to his new role. "It was an incredible opportunity to join a BigLaw powerhouse with a strong IP presence in the life sciences and technology sectors," Morris told Law360 on Monday. "They have a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS