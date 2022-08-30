11th Circ. OKs Tossing Ex-DOD Worker's Accommodation Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 29, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit wouldn't revive an ex-Department of Defense commissary worker's suit alleging that the department wouldn't allow her to transfer to another work site due to problems with her supervisor, ruling that reassignment due to an allegedly hostile work environment was not a reasonable request. A three-judge panel affirmed Friday the DOD's win over Candameia Bender's suit alleging that it violated the Rehabilitation Act when it did not give her a reassignment to a new supervisor, saying that did not classify as a reasonable accommodation under the law. "The allegations in Bender's complaint, considered alongside her doctor's recommendation, show that she...

