Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. OKs Tossing Ex-DOD Worker's Accommodation Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 29, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit wouldn't revive an ex-Department of Defense commissary worker's suit alleging that the department wouldn't allow her to transfer to another work site due to problems with her supervisor, ruling that reassignment due to an allegedly hostile work environment was not a reasonable request. 

A three-judge panel affirmed Friday the DOD's win over Candameia Bender's suit alleging that it violated the Rehabilitation Act when it did not give her a reassignment to a new supervisor, saying that did not classify as a reasonable accommodation under the law.

"The allegations in Bender's complaint, considered alongside her doctor's recommendation, show that she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!