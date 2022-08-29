Lighting Co. Lumileds Hits Ch. 11 To Cut $1.3B Of Debt

By Vince Sullivan (August 29, 2022, 10:21 AM EDT) -- High-tech lighting manufacturer Lumileds Holding BV filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in New York with the support of its lenders to effect a restructuring plan that will slash $1.3 billion of debt from its balance sheet while leaving unsecured creditors unimpaired. Lighting manufacturer Lumileds filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday with plans to slash $1.3 billion in debt. (iStock.com/Sundry Photography) Blaming global economic headwinds such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ongoing worldwide supply chain hurdles, and inflationary pressures for its bankruptcy, Lumileds said in court filings that it had obtained approvals from affected secured lenders for...

