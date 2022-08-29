Mass. Justices Say Student-Athlete Rightly Denied Eligibility

By Ivan Moreno (August 29, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court ruled Monday that the state's governing body for high school sports was correct to deny a student's request for a fifth year of eligibility, clarifying the legal standard in such cases. The Supreme Judicial Court decision written by Justice Frank M. Gaziano vacated a lower court's preliminary injunction that had allowed the unnamed student to play a fifth season of football and basketball in his senior year after transferring to a new school. The student, listed in the suit under the pseudonym Abner A., wanted his lawsuit dismissed as moot because he graduated while the appeal by the...

