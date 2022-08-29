Fed. Circ. Erases Commerce's Chinese Tire Duties

By Katie Buehler (August 29, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday threw out steep anti-dumping duties imposed on scores of Chinese tire companies after finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce improperly calculated the rates based on one business' activities instead of those of multiple companies. The three-judge panel rejected the Commerce Department's claim that it had broad authority under the U.S. Code to decide how many companies it would probe before determining dumping rates for a group of 42 Chinese tire producers. While federal law contains an exception allowing the agency to bypass individual reviews when there are many producers and exporters involved, Commerce is...

