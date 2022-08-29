Ex-DOD Atty Joins Crowell & Moring's Gov't Contracts Group

By Tracey Read (August 29, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has added a former Navy attorney as senior counsel in its government contracts group, the firm announced Monday. Per Midboe, who has over 10 years of competitive major weapons system acquisition experience at the Naval Sea Systems Command, or NAVSEA, will be based in Washington, D.C. Midboe started his new role Aug. 22 after leaving his previous job leading the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Office of Counsel in Washington. Midboe told Law360 in an interview Monday that he chose to join Crowell & Moring because it's one of the top government contracts firms in the country....

