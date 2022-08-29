DaVita Says ERISA Suit 'Not Interested In The Truth'

By Patrick Hoff (August 29, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- DaVita urged a Colorado federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing the kidney dialysis company of allowing its $2.6 billion retirement plan to be charged excessive fees, arguing that the workers leading the suit weren't impacted by the allegedly high costs they're challenging. In a motion to dismiss Friday, DaVita said that Lourdes Teodosio, Amber Brock, Garoon Gibbs-Racho and Damon Parks admit in their amended complaint that they never selected the three investment options they allege were too pricey, nor were they charged record-keeping fees above $10.56. "The amended complaint is not interested in the truth," according to the motion....

