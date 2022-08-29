NJ Judge Awards Fees Above Limit In Police Brutality Case

By Emily Lever (August 29, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The legal team that got a New Jersey man a $10 million settlement for excessive police force was granted a contingency fee of one-third of the proceeds above the $2 million mark by a federal judge, who said the fee in excess of state rules was justified. Following eight years of litigation leading up to a four-week trial that ended in a mistrial, Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC attorneys obtained a $10 million settlement for their client, Xavier Ingram, who according to his 2014 complaint was brutalized by Camden County police officers who stomped on his neck and broke his...

