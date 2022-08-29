Antero Gets $1M Added To $11.8M Victory In Kickback Suit

By Lauren Castle (August 29, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge allowed Antero Resources Corp. to take back about $1 million worth of stock from an ex-employee already ordered to pay $11.8 million to the company for accepting kickbacks, but denied the company's request to recoup millions more from the worker. The jury verdict awarding Antero $11.8 million from former operations superintendent John Kawcak made the company "more than whole," U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means wrote in his order Thursday in denying Antero's request for about $14.2 million in disgorgement from Kawcak. Judge Means ordered Kawcak to give back about 130,000 shares worth an estimated $1 million...

