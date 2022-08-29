Judge Trims Some State Law Antitrust Claims From Lye Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 29, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed out some state law claims from indirect buyers in a suit accusing lye makers of working together to inflate the price of their caustic soda product. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on Friday dismissed the plaintiff's unjust enrichment claims for North Dakota and Florida for failure to allege a direct benefit to the defendants from buyers who allegedly paid excessive prices in those states but allowed the claims for Michigan and Maine to proceed because their state laws allow claims to proceed if the defendants are alleged to have received an indirect benefit. ...

