Mexican Rebar Exporter Challenges Double-Digit Tariff Jump

By Rae Ann Varona (August 29, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Mexico-based steel concrete reinforcing bar exporter slammed the U.S. Department of Commerce for increasing its anti-dumping duty to 33.35%, saying Commerce couldn't support its calculation for the rate that has consistently stayed at or below 7.12%. Grupo Acerero SA told the U.S. Court of International Trade that Commerce had for years calculated anti-dumping rates in the single digits before landing on the "excessively high and erroneous" rate, which was the result of Commerce averaging the 0.00% and 66.70% respective rates of mandatory respondents Deacero and Grupo Simec. "After five years of single-digit calculated rates, and a calculated rate of 0.00%...

