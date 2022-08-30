Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Says Ga. Judge Must Redo Flawed Resin Ruling

By Rosie Manins (August 29, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge made a series of errors in a $5.8 million contract breach and trade secrets misappropriation case between the manufacturer and distributor of a flooring resin, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday, ordering him to try again with respect to a final judgment.

In a 3-0 published opinion, the court vacated a permanent injunction against manufacturer Silikal GmbH, as well as an almost $1.3 million attorney fee award to distributor AcryliCon USA LLC. It also vacated almost $500,000 in attorney fees to Silikal based on a previous appeal in the case, and remanded the dispute to the Northern District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!