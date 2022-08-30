11th Circ. Says Ga. Judge Must Redo Flawed Resin Ruling

By Rosie Manins (August 29, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge made a series of errors in a $5.8 million contract breach and trade secrets misappropriation case between the manufacturer and distributor of a flooring resin, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday, ordering him to try again with respect to a final judgment. In a 3-0 published opinion, the court vacated a permanent injunction against manufacturer Silikal GmbH, as well as an almost $1.3 million attorney fee award to distributor AcryliCon USA LLC. It also vacated almost $500,000 in attorney fees to Silikal based on a previous appeal in the case, and remanded the dispute to the Northern District...

