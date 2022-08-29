Kazakhstan Loses Suit Over $506M Oil Investor Award

By Caroline Simson (August 29, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan on Monday lost its lawsuit accusing a hedge fund of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent arbitral award of about $506 million after a New York judge ruled that the litigation was an "impermissible collateral attack of a confirmed arbitral award." Judge Andrew Borrok of the New York Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit, noting in a brief, three-page order that courts in Sweden, where the award was issued, have already rejected Kazakhstan's arguments that the award was tainted by fraud. Only the Swedish court has the authority to set aside the award, which has...

