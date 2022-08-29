Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Jury Awards $2.3M Over Bone Imaging IP Infringement

By Jasmin Jackson (August 29, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury has awarded a medical imaging company $2.3 million in its infringement suit against a competitor over technology for dental and orthopedic imaging, determining Monday that Planmeca directly infringed three patents.

Following a six-day trial, jurors said in their verdict that medical technology maker Planmeca USA Inc. infringed four out of five claims in three patents for bone and dental imaging systems that were asserted by Osseo Imaging LLC. According to the filing, Osseo is entitled to more than $2 million as a "reasonable royalty" for Planmeca's direct infringement.

The jury refused to invalidate any of the three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!