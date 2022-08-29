Del. Jury Awards $2.3M Over Bone Imaging IP Infringement

By Jasmin Jackson (August 29, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury has awarded a medical imaging company $2.3 million in its infringement suit against a competitor over technology for dental and orthopedic imaging, determining Monday that Planmeca directly infringed three patents. Following a six-day trial, jurors said in their verdict that medical technology maker Planmeca USA Inc. infringed four out of five claims in three patents for bone and dental imaging systems that were asserted by Osseo Imaging LLC. According to the filing, Osseo is entitled to more than $2 million as a "reasonable royalty" for Planmeca's direct infringement. The jury refused to invalidate any of the three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS